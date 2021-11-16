Kartik Aaryan reveals he worked under extremely challenging environment for 'Dhamaka'

Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from his shoot time. It highlighted the challenging environment Kartik had been working in for 'Dhamaka'. The makers used hidden cameras as they wanted to show a real-world while Kartik managed record shoot time with long continuous takes.Captioning his post, Kartik wrote, "8* or more... 15 minute long continuous takes... Even the making of #Dhamaka is a case study in itself."As per a statement, 'Dhamaka' follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of the upcoming movie. Actor Mrunal Thakur has a special appearance in the film. Directed by Ram Madhvani, 'Dhamaka' will stream on Netflix from November 19. (ANI)