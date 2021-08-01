Kartik Aaryan starts shooting for 'Freddy'

Kartik took to his Instagram story and shared a picture from the film set. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "Now shooting #Freddy".The upcoming movie will be produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. The characters in the movie are set to take the movie buffs on a dark and chilling roller-coaster ride, where the lines between love and obsession will blur.Speaking about the movie, an ecstatic Kartik said, "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with 'Freddy', I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures."The actor also said that he is looking forward to bringing the romantic thriller to life.He added, "I look forward to dwell in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller. It also marks my first collaboration with a visionary like Ekta Kapoor and creatives forces like Jayu and Shahshanka. Couldn't have asked for a better team on this new journey."'Freddy' marks Ekta and Shashanka's second film after the hit flick 'Veere Di Wedding', which had released in 2018.Apart from 'Freddy', Kartik has Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka', Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India'. Kartik will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture, which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'. (ANI)