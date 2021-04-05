Kartik Aaryan tests Covid negative, says 'vanvaas khatam'

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan is heading back to work after testing negative for Covid-19. Kartik shared his health update with an Instagram picture, where he is seen using his finger as a minus or a negative sign.

"Negative… 14 din ka vanvaas khatam… Back to work," Kartik, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22, wrote as the caption.