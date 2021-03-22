Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19, asks fans to pray for him

Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a graphic of mathematical 'plus' sign while revealing the news. He wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo," with folded hands emoticon.The 'Pati Patni Aur Who' actor was among the most active celebrities on social media who motivated people to stay safe during the pandemic. Kartik's famous hashtag trend '#CoronaStopKaroNa' got viral after he posted a quirky monologue video urging fans to stay in isolation and take the pandemic seriously. This happened before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Janta Curfew on March 22 last year.On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and others have been infected with the virus.Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan who was shooting for his comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kiara Advani will also be seen in his much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka'. He also has Karan Johar's film 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor is the pipeline. (ANI)