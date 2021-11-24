Kartik Aaryan to begin shooting for 'Shehzada' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of 'Dhamaka', will soon start shooting for 'Shehzada' in Delhi.

On Wednesday, Kartik took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him standing in front of his poster of 'Dhamaka' at the Mumbai airport as he leaves for the capital.He looks super cool in black jeans and a black T-shirt paired with a jacket."Dear Delhi, Shehzada will see you in 2 hours," Kartik captioned the post.Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Kriti Sanon.The shooting of the 'Shehzada' began last month, and it will release on November 4, 2022. (ANI)