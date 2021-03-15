Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Tabu has joined the set of the upcoming horror comedy, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", and the film's lead star Kartik Aaryan on Monday posted a welcome note for her.

In his post, Kartik, co-star Kiara Advani and director Aneez Bazmi strike a pose with Tabu, who sits behind a bubble shield. The actor captioned the picture as: "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @muradkhetani."