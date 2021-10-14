  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Kartik Aaryan wonders 'how much he eats' after seeing his fan edits

Kartik Aaryan wonders 'how much he eats' after seeing his fan edits

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 14th, 2021, 19:15:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post is proof of the fact that he is a big-time foodie.

On Thursday, Kartik took to the social media application and posted a fan-made video that showed him gorging on different dishes on different occasions.
"Itna khaata hu kya ," he captioned the clip.

Kartik's video has left everyone in splits.
"Hahahhahahahahaha u make it look so Yummilicious feeling hungry," an Instagram user commented.
"Hahahahha you eat a lot," another one wrote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has a lot of films in his kitty. He is a part of 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India', and 'Dhamaka'. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features