Kartik Aryan's posts a 'Dhamaka' poser for fans

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aryan uploaded a picture on his Instagram account on Friday that looks like an unofficial teaser of an upcoming project.

Kartik did not give details, but asked fans to take a guess. His long-hair look in the image as well as the grim backdrop seem to suggest it could be a still from the actor's upcoming thriller "Dhamaka", Ram Madhvani's remake of the 2014 Korean film "The Terror Live" with a plot built around a news anchor who wants to monopolise the coverage of a blast that happens in the city.