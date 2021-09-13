Kartik does 'most challenging' sequence for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan says he has shot one of the most challenging sequences for his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Kartik shared a monochrome picture of the film's clapboard on Instagram and revealed that it was the climax scene for the film.

Alongside the image, he wrote: "Shot 162 One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyones been at it and great team effort!"