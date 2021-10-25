Karuna Verma on playing an egotistical mother on-screen

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Karuna Verma is all set to enter the daily soap 'Bhagya Lakshmi'. She will be seen playing the mother of 'Mallishka' (Maera Mishra) in the show.

Talking about her character, Karuna said: "I am very excited about joining 'Bhagya Lakshmi' where I will be playing the role of 'Mallishka's mother, and she is very egotistical in nature. She has unconditional love for her daughter, just like any other mom and she wants her to be happy in life, even if it means hurting someone else. In fact, my character has her own struggle story."