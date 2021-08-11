'Kasethan Kadavulada' remake nears the finish line!

We had earlier reported that director R.Kannan is remaking the classic-comedy film Kasethan Kadavulada. He had commenced the shoot last month (July 16) and has completed around 80% of the shoot in less than one month. In another ten days, he is planning to wrap up the entire shoot.

On the swift progress of the film, Kannan says “I owe a lot to my crew for making sure that the shoot proceeds at the right momentum as planned before its commencement. I especially thank Mirchi Shiva, Priya Anand, Yogi Babu, Oorvsi madam, Karunakaran, and everyone in the team for their earnest support. We have now completed 80% of the shoot and will be wrapping up shortly. We are planning to make the announcements on the audio, trailer, and theatrical release soon.”