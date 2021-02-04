Kashmir shoot of 'Choti Sarrdaarni' makes Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nostalgic

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Shooting for her hit show Choti Sarrdaarni in Kashmir has made actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nostalgic. She reminisced about her most memorable trip to the scenic tourist spot as a child.

"Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places and no less than a paradise. When I first got to know about the team shooting for the sequence here, I was extremely thrilled. Not only was it a nice getaway from our regular life but it made me extremely nostalgic," Nimrit said.