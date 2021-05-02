Kat Dennings posts a love-up pic with Andrew WK

"Oh haaaaaaaayyyyyyy," she wrote as the caption.

Los Angeles, May 2 (IANS) "2 Broke Girls" star Kat Dennings shared a portrait of PDA along with beau and musician Andrew WK. In the selfie Dennings posted on Instagram on Sunday morning according to India time, Andrew kisses the actress on her forehead while Dennings pouts at the camera.

Last month, Dennings revealed on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she faced a lot of criticism over her body.

The actress rose to popularity with her character of Max Black in the sitcom "2 Broke Girls". She was later seen in the 2011 superhero film "Thor" and then in "Thor: The Dark World" in 2013.

Earlier this year, Dennings was seen in the miniseries "WandaVision".

