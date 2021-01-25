Kate Hudson hides in bathroom from family

The actress has Ryder, 17, with former -husband Chris Robinson, Binham, nine, with former fiance Matt Bellamy and two-year-old Rani with partner Danny Fujikawa, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Kate Hudson says she has taken to hiding in the bathroom to get some space, as staying at home with her family due to the pandemic has been challenging.

"I wanna be, like, 'Yeah, it's so great and ... we're figuring out,' but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there's days that I have to remind myself to be grateful. I never thought in a million years that I'd spend a year in one place. And when you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you're hiding in your bathroom going, 'Please, please, get me out of here!'" Hudson said.

She added: "I just remind myself there's a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones, and we just gotta stay in for a bit."

She quipped at the fact all her children have different fathers but said it isn't something that causes her stress.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place. The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, it's like, I just let it go," Hudson told Today.

The actress is currently busy shooting for the second season of "Truth Be Told", which has "very strict" Covid protocols on the set.

"I was looking at us the other day with all of our s*** on, and I'm, like, 'God, we're nuts.' "Like, we're shooting a show in the middle of a pandemic, and so happy to be at work," she said.

--IANS

dc/vnc