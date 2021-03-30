Kate Middleton, Prince William's children take up this family favourite hobby

Washington [US], March 30 (ANI): Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of Prince William, have taken up a new hobby and it's a long-time favourite of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.



Fox News quoted a report by the Times as saying that the trio has been refining their horseback riding skills.

Furthermore, the outlet reports that Elizabeth has been taking a close interest in their horseback riding and she plans to take rides with them at Windsor and Balmoral in the summer.

Seven-year-old George, five-year-old Charlotte and two-year-old Louis have reportedly been interested in owning ponies for some time now. George is said to have previously taken riding lessons using a Shetland pony belonging to Zara Tindall, cousin to William.

As reported by Fox News, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are hoping to give the kids a "hands-on" approach to learning to ride and care for a horse, including grooming and mucking out.

The increased interest in horseback riding also comes after the family lost their pet, a cocker spaniel named Lupo, in November.

Queen Elizabeth has been known for her affinity for horses and her skills in riding them since 1930 when she received a Shetland pony from her grandfather on her fourth birthday.

Terry Pendry, the Queen's head groom and riding companion, has described her as "a fountain of knowledge in all things equine - you might say a living encyclopedia", as per the outlet.

Tindall and Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne have both competed in horseback riding events at the Olympic Games.

Prince William is fond of horse riding as well, and was known to have gone fox hunting until it was banned in 2005, the Times reports. He still plays polo for charity events and is "thrilled" that his children have taken up a hobby that he enjoyed with his brother Prince Harry as children.

Charlotte's love of horses stretches back a few years as well, as Middleton once made mention of her daughter's affinity for the animal in 2016 when meeting with Olympians.

At the time, she "emphasised that Charlotte has this passion about horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it," according to paralympic equestrian Natasha Baker, as per People magazine. (ANI)

