Kate Winslet teases possible 'Mare of Easttown' season 2

Speaking about the future of the show, Winslet told E! News, "I honestly don't have a clear answer. I mean, there have been conversations about it, of course, because the success of the show really did surprise us all. And then somehow, it became this cultural moment, this zeitgeist moment, that captured people's attention in a really remarkable way."While nothing is set in stone, Winslet said she has already thought about what could be next for her character, detective Mare Sheehan."But I think until scripts are in place that we can really respond to and know what a full story of a season two might be. And also, where Mare goes," she said.Winslet also acknowledged the challenge it would be to "match" what they did in season one, saying that the Mare team would want to "at least provide something that is as captivating and entertaining.""So, honestly we'll see. I truly don't know what's going to happen," she said.Created by Brad Ingelsby, the HBO crime drama followed detective Mare Sheehan (Winslet) as she investigates a teenage mother's murder while also attempting to prevent her own life from crumbling.At the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, Winslet took home the award for outstanding actress in a limited series or a movie.She beat out Michaela Coel ('I May Destroy You'), Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha'), Elizabeth Olsen ('WandaVision') and Anya Taylor-Joy ('The Queen's Gambit').Winslet, who has received four Emmy nominations and earned her second win on Sunday, got a standing ovation as she took the stage."I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees. In this decade, that has to be about women having each other's backs. I support you. I salute you. I'm proud of all of you," she said."Mare of Easttown it seemed to -- I don't know -- it was this cultural moment and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic and I want to thank everyone for watching our show," the actor added.Giving a special shoutout to Inglesby, Winslet said, "This is you, this is all you. You created a middle-aged, imperfect flawed mother and you made us all feel validated."Winslet additionally sent love to her three children, calling them "the greatest people in the world." She also expressed gratitude to her husband Edward Abel Smith.Winslet's 'Mare of Easttown' co-stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson also won within the supporting actor categories for the HBO series. (ANI)