Katherine Heigl recovering after neck surgery

The 42-year-old actress posted a series of photos on Instagram, of her stay at the hospital. One of the photos was of an X-Ray, which showed the 'before' and 'after' scenarios of her health issue.

Los Angeles, March 18 (IANS) Actress Katherine Heigl has shared that she is recovering from a surgery that helped her end the "most excruciating pain" in her neck.

"Well...I am now bionic!! Two titanium disk now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours...I'm not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I'll blow your mind!!" she wrote alongside the photos.

"I am so deeply deeply grateful to the incredible Dr's and care team that saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life! I really feel like they deserve a big giant shoutout of gratitude and appreciation so I'm gonna give it to them!" she added.

Heigl also thanked her doctor, Dr. Robert Watkins, for "treating me like a human being and giving me so much of your time and attention to help me truly understand what to expect and what all my options were".

"Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of! Thank you thank you thank you!!" she concluded.

