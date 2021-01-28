Katie Beth Hall joins cast of 'Head of the Class' reboot

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): Hollywood actor Katie Beth Hall has joined the cast of the HBO Max reboot pilot of 'Head of the Class', with Warner Bros. Television serving as the studio for the series.



According to Variety, the reboot is going to revolve around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge, a teacher, who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Hall will play the role of Sarah Watson who is on the swim team with Terrell (Brandon Severs) and is a type-A personality that's driven to create her own destiny.

Katie joins the previously announced series lead Isabella Gomez as well as cast members Jorge Diaz, Dior Goodjohn, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Brandon Severs, and Christa Miller.

Hall has previously appeared on shows like 'Happy!' in the role of Brooke, 'Better Call Saul' as 'Young Kim', and 'Bull'.

As per Variety, the pilot for 'Head of the Class' was originally announced last May. It is written by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, who will also serve as executive producers along with Bill Lawrence and his Doozer Productions, Jeff Ingold, and co-executive producer Liza Katzer. (ANI)

