Katie Price wants to be buried with her silicone implants

Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Singer Katie Price wants to take her silicone implants to the afterlife.

Price made her assertion on 'That's After Life! Podcast', when was asked what she would take with her to the afterlife.

"My silicones! Do you know what, in years to come when I'm dug up, they will see that my silicones are the only thing that haven't rotted away!" she declared.