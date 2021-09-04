Katrina Kaif: As a fitness enthusiast I value discipline

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif urges people to opt for disciplined eating and control their intake of sugar as she believes we look what we eat.

The actress has become the face of 'Fitness ka Pehla Kadam' campaign as part of the low-calorie sweetener brand Suger Free.

Talking about health and fitness, Katrina said, "As a fitness enthusiast I know how important discipline is; especially when it comes to what we eat."