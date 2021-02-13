Katrina Kaif channels weekend mood in 'shades of blue'

The 'Namaste London' star took to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures dressed in shades of blue.In the pictures shared by the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star, she looks stunning in a white and blue-coloured sweater. She has teamed it up with a pair of faded denims. Carrying an all-blue look, the star is seen posing effortlessly as her lightly curled locks are left open. The actor gives us weekend vibes with her minimal makeup and perfect eyeliner look.The 'New York' star captioned the post, "Shades of ...... (blue heart emoticon) (butterfly emoticon)."The 'Baar Baar Dekho' star's post garnered more than 9 lakh likes, while fans chimed into the comments section, leaving red heart and fire emoticons as they adored the beautiful photos.The actor, who made her Instagram debut in April 2017, has been quite active on the photo-sharing application and keeps updating her fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos. Last week, Katrina left her fans in splits by sharing a hilarious clip to introduce a new hair trick.Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has 'Tiger 3', 'Phone Bhoot', 'Sooryavanshi' and a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar coming up. (ANI)