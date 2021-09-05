Katrina Kaif confesses her love for Turkey

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif shared a stunning picture dressed in purple as she confessed her love for the country of Turkey, where she is shooting for the film 'Tiger 3'.

Katrina posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, Katrina looks drop-dead gorgeous as she sports a boat-necked floral printed short dress. The actress' skin has a hint of golden glow as the sun rays fall her flawless skin.