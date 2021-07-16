Katrina Kaif expresses gratitude for birthday wishes

Sharing a picture of her dressed in red swimwear on her Instagram handle, Katrina wrote, "Birthday. thank u so much everyone for all the love always."In the image, Katrina stood waist-deep inside the pool while looking sideways and smiling at the camera.Katrina, who has been part of super hit films like 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara' and 'Bharat' among others had received birthday wishes from various members of the film fraternity.While some posted goofy pictures with her, others shared heartfelt notes for the actor. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora are some names among several others, who wished Katrina.On the work front, Katrina has recently started the reading session for Sriram Raghavan's next untitled film co-starring South-Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. She is expected to begin the shoot after she completes 'Tiger 3'.In addition to this, Katrina will be next seen in the hotly-anticipated movie 'Sooryavanshi' and horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (ANI)