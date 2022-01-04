Katrina Kaif flaunts her diamond-studded 'mangalsutra'

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Katrina Kaif recently shared a few pictures on her social media where she flaunted her diamond-studded 'mangalsutra' and shared glimpses of her and hubby Vicky Kaushal's new sea-facing home with her fans.

The actress took to Instagram and shared three pictures where she can be seen cozied up in winter wear and smiling for the camera. The beautiful 'mangalsutra' in question is by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Bengal Tiger collection.