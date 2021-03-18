Katrina Kaif flaunts 'new haircut for new film', shares stunning picture

The 'Namaste London' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a snap in a casual avatar as she showed off the new haircut. The picture sees Katrina in an all-blue ensemble look.She is dressed in a sea blue spaghetti top and faded denim shorts, which accentuates her toned figure perfectly.The actor's luscious locks stole the limelight as she had her beachy waves open in the air. The 'Bang Bang' actor shared in the caption that she has donned the new hairstyle for a new film.She wrote, "New day (sun emoticon) New haircut (woman getting a haircut emoticon) New film (tiger emoticon)."From the Tiger emoticon, it seems the actor has got this haircut for her upcoming film 'Tiger 3'.Celebrities including Anushka Sharma and more than 5 lakh followers liked the post within an hour of it being posted. While many chimed into the comments section as they adored the new haircut.Katrina's sister Isabella Kaif dropped fire and lovestruck emoticons. Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented with lovestruck and red heart emoticons and said, "gorgeous."On the work front, Katrina has 'Tiger 3', 'Phone Bhoot', 'Sooryavanshi' and a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar coming up. (ANI)