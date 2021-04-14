Katrina Kaif has just herself for company

Katrina posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing for the camera lens dressed in an oversized black sweatshirt.

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who tested Covid positive earlier this month, is currently enjoying her own company, going by her social media post on Wednesday.

"Just me for company," she wrote as the caption.

Katrina tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. The actress took to Instagram share the news saying she is currently under home quarantine.

Katrina's next release is "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her other upcoming film is "Tiger 3" with Salman Khan.

