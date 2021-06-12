Katrina Kaif: Post Covid I've had to be patient with myself

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Katrina Kaif on Saturday opened up on getting back to normal life after recovering from Covid.

"Back at it. Post Covid I've had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise -- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, u have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again. Going slow and trusting your body's healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step," Katrina wrote in an Instagram post.