Katrina Kaif shares glimpses from Russia while shooting for 'Tiger 3'

Katrina is currently shooting in Russia along with actor Salman Khan for their upcoming movie 'Tiger 3'.On Tuesday, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, strolling in the beautiful lanes of Russia's second-largest city, Saint Petersburg.With a cool breeze blowing in her hair, Katrina looked chirpy and super happy as she smiled for the camera."Out and about in the world," she captioned the post.Katrina also shared pictures on her Instagram from the same day, where she can be seen spending time in a beautiful green park, dressed in a lavender t-shirt and a colourful skirt."A day at the park," she wrote in the caption.For the unversed, 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger franchise'.Actor Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie. A few weeks ago, he had also shared a picture of his chiselled physique, hinting that it's his new look for 'Tiger 3'.The upcoming film will mark Emraan's maiden collaboration with YRF, which is producing the flick.'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead.The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies. (ANI)