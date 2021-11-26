Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter's 'Phone Bhoot' to release on July 15, 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): July 15, 2022, will be a special day for movie lovers as Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' is releasing on the particular date.



Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, 'Phone Bhoot', is Excel Entertainment's newest offering after 'Gully Boy' and 'Toofaan'.

In July last year, Siddhant, Katrina and Ishaan shared the first look of 'Phone Bhoot' to announce their upcoming film.

'Phone Bhoot' is touted as a horror comedy. (ANI)

