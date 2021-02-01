Katrina Kaif starts shoot for 'Phone Bhoot' in Udaipur

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif has started shooting for her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot in Udaipur. The actress shared the update with fans on Monday, with a video clip she posted on Instagram.

The clip captures Katrina sitting in a flight wearing a mask and face shield, ready to take off. She used emojis of a phone, a ghost and an airplane to update fans about her working trip.