Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

The 'Namaste London' star confirmed the news on her Instagram story."I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors," read Katrina's statement."Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love & support."Urging fans to be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye' star added, "Please stay safe and take care."Kartina is the latest Bollywood celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among othersEarlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)