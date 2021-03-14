Katrina Kaif turns photographer for Preity Zinta

Preity took to Instagram to share the picture clicked by the 'Bharat' star.In the picture, Preity is seen practising pilates with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala while lying back with a bright smile on a yoga mat. She is seen dressed in a comfy tracksuit."When @katrinakaif catches you in the gym & turns photographer. #dontgiveup #pzfit #ting," wrote the 'Veer Zara' star in the caption.Katrina was quick to reply to Preity in the comments section. She wrote, "Yeyyyy my pic made it"With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than one lakh likes while scores of fans of the 46-year-old chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.On the work front of Katrina Kaif, she has 'Tiger 3', 'Phone Bhoot', 'Sooryavanshi' and a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar coming up. (ANI)