Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal look resplendent in royal attires for wedding day

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's intimate destination wedding has left fans wanting more, and recent reports say the two looked celestial in Sabyasachi ensembles.



Clad in royalty inspired wedding attires, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were all smiles as they made their first appearance post their nuptial rites, as per sources.

Several pictures have also gone viral on the internet by the fan pages in which the couple could be seen beaming in gorgeous attires they wore for their intimate wedding ceremony that was held on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan.

According to close sources, Katrina's look was inspired by Rani Padmavati. She wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga whose border was adorned with broad golden gota. She chose for a royal Rajputana style jewellery inclusive of an elegant Rani Haar, mattha patti, huge nath, heavy earrings and Punjabi style kalira. She also tied her hair in a bun adorned by traditional floral gajra.

Speaking of the groom, Vicky complemented his bride by wearing a gold Achkan, a sherwani, Jodhpuri Juttis, a traditional turban adorned with heavy kalgi, and a pearl-green necklace.

As per close sources, the couple has taken the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.

The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.

Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.

The couple will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends. (ANI)

