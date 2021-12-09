Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal send sweets outside wedding venue for media

While news reporters stood outside the wedding venue - Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan - the newlyweds sent out laddoos and other sweets for them in a kind gesture.As per close sources, the couple took 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends. Their pre-wedding festivities had kick-started on December 7 with 'Mehendi' followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities. The couple will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.Earlier a report had also made headlines all over media portals that the couple has sold their wedding telecast rights to an OTT platform for reportedly a whopping amount of INR 80 crore. This means fans will be able to see the whole wedding visuals like a show on the OTT platform. (ANI)