Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to sell wedding pictures for a whopping amount?

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Seems like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's fans have to wait a little longer to see the dreamy wedding pictures of their favourite stars, and here's why!



All eyes are currently on Katrina and Vicky who have tied the knot on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan.

The big fat wedding has been kept away from public eyes and major steps have been taken so that no visuals from the special occasion get leaked.

Earlier reports said that the guests were even requested to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) form so that the couple could maintain confidentiality about the wedding visuals.

Social media was flooded with funny memes about the strange arrangements, but now the recent rumours can clear out the reason behind the secrecy of the star couple's wedding.

The recent rumours say that the couple has agreed to sell exclusive pictures of their dreamy wedding to the Hindi edition of an international magazine and that too for a whopping amount!

Earlier a report made headlines all over media portals that the couple has sold their wedding telecast rights to an OTT platform for reportedly a whopping amount of INR 80 crore. This means fans will be able to see the whole wedding visuals like a show on the OTT platform.

This reminds me of the same news that surfaced over the internet in 2018 when one of the most loved celebrity couples Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married. The wedding footage of their intimate Jaisalmer wedding was exclusively sold to People magazine for a whopping price tag of USD 2.5 million, and also some photos to Hello magazine.

People magazine also acquired the rights of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2014 secret wedding ceremony. Wedding footage of several other stars like Kim Kardashian-Kris Humphries, Demi Moore-Ashton Kutcher, Priety Zinta-Gene Goodenough, and George Clooney-Amal Alamuddin among others was also sold to tabloids, and that too for millions of dollars.



The rumours of Vicky and Katrina taking the same route are still fresh, however, a confirmation from close sources on the same is yet awaited. (ANI)





