Katrina Kaif's gets goofy, shares quirky way of tying hair

The 'Bharat' star definitely has the craziest trick to tie up her hair fast. Sharing a rib-ticking video on her Instagram, Kaif showed how she has been chilling with her friends on Saturday night.In the clip, the 37-year-old star that is seen donning a grey tank top with blue denim shorts, ducks her head down, holds her hair, and clinks a rubber band while pulling her head back up. Kaif burst out laughing while realizing the state of her hair.With the all smiles video that accumulated more than 3 million views in a few hours of being posted, the 'Raajneeti' star wrote, "The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks as taught by @sairahkabir" using various emoticons.The post from the star left netizens in splits making them drop heart and laughing out loud emoticons in the post's comment section. (ANI)