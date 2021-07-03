Katrina Kaif's 'moods', captured on a Saturday

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Katrina Kaif has shared her various moods on social media on Saturday.

The actress posted a set of pictures on Instagram looking pretty as ever in a lavender tie-dye T-Shirt and joggers. She completed her look with a ponytail, gold hoop earrings and pink lips.

The images capture the several moods of Katrina, from happy to amused to pensive.