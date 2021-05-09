Katrina Kaif's special wish for her mom on Mother's Day

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif shared a special message for her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Katrina took to Instagram to share a throwback childhood photograph of herself sitting on her mother's lap. She wrote: "I've often wondered how my mom is ALWAYS smiling (touchwood), now I understand it's because she has dedicated herself to a life of service and that is the greatest joy one can have. As the Dalai Lama says, if u are looking for inner peace, do something to help others. Happy Mother's Day mom."