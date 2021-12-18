Katrina makes 'halwa', Vicky gives thumbs up to his new wife

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal last week, prepared the 'halwa' recently as a part of the 'Chaunka Chadhana' ritual, where the bride cooks for the first time after the wedding, and her husband was all praise for her culinary skills.

The 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actress took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of a bowl of halwa, as she wrote, "Maine banaya (I prepared this). Chaunka chardhana." A few hours laters, Vicky posted a picture of the halwa on his story appreciating his bride's gesture as he wrote, "Best halwa ever!!!"