Katrina shares glimpse of beachy honeymoon, shows mehendi adorned hands

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, has shared a sneak-peek into her beachy honeymoon with a picture shared on social media.

The couple reportedly went to Maldives for their honeymoon right after their intimate wedding on December 9.

Katrina posted a picture on Instagram, where she is showcasing her beautiful mehendi adorned hands and chooras (bangles). In the image, the actress has her hands stretched out with the seashore and the beach in the background.