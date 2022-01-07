Katrina, Vicky, Sunny celebrate Isabelle Kaif's b'day virtually

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated the birthday of the actress's sister Isabelle Kaif virtually, which was also attended by actor Sunny Kaushal.

Katrina took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the group video call.

She shared a screenshot and captioned it: "Happy happy happiest @isakaif - this is the year that will shower all the love light and happiness on you."