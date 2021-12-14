'KatVic' share dreamy pictures from their wedding photoshoot

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot in a royal wedding, have shared heartwarming pictures from their wedding shoot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel.

Both the actors took to their social media to share the pictures.

While Vicky shared one picture where he is seen planting a peck on his bride's forehead, Katrina posted a series of pictures capturing different emotions of the couple. The couple shared a common caption, which read, "To love, honour and cherish".