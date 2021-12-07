'KatVic' wedding: Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur off to Jaipur

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding celebrations start from today and confirmed guests on the list Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur were photographed at the Mumbai airport today as they prepared to jet off to Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Kabir Khan, who first directed the actress in his 2009 film 'New York', and his wife Mini Mathur are known to be very close to Katrina. It was at their home in Mumbai that KatVic had their 'roka' ceremony this past Diwali.