'KatVic' wedding: Celebrity couple to head to Maldives for honeymoon

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) After tying the knot, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will jet off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. However, their honeymoon is expected to get delayed owing to their respective work commitments.

The celebrity couple won't immediately fly to the Maldives as Katrina has two big projects lined up, 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan and Sriram Raghavan's next with Vijay Sethupathi, the shoot of both films will resume after the much hyped wedding.