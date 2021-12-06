'KatVic' wedding: Galaxy of Bollywood stars to converge for nuptials

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) The much-publicised wedding of Bollywood heartthrobs Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will see 120 guests in attendance at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan.

Bollywood bigwigs like Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bosco Martis, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Anaita Shroff, Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Dhar will be attending the wedding ceremony.