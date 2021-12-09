'KatVic' wedding: Grand arches of heritage hotel covered with curtains

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) The fort-turned-hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara has been converted into a fortress once again for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding ceremony as the curtains have been raised on its grand arches to avoid prying cameras.

The 'pheras' will happen anytime soon and the organisers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the security intact with watertight monitoring of what's happening inside the venue.