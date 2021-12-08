'KatVic' wedding: Groom to ride 7 horse-drawn chariot, haldi ceremony today

Jaipur, Dec 8 (IANS) After a rocking 'sangeet' ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the traditional 'haldi' ceremony will be performed on Wednesday. And, sources have said that Vicky Kaushal will arrive in style at the wedding venue, riding a seven horse-drawn chariot.

On the request of the couple, the 700-year-old Six Senses hotel fort Barwara situated in Sawai Madhopur district, has been decorated with a heritage look as the couple wanted something natural other than the artificial decor.

Sources said Vicky Kaushal would be riding a white-coloured chariot driven by seven horses.

The security of the wedding ceremony venue is being looked after by the company of Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera. Shera's company is looking after the hi-tech security of the wedding, said sources.

On Tuesday, in the sangeet ceremony, the bride and groom danced merrily on the trending dance songs.

The family and friends also shook their legs on the occasion. Fireworks and colourful lights lit up the fort.

Earlier, Sojat's 'mehndi' decorated Katrina's hands. Her family and Vicky's family members also got mehendi done on their hands. After the mehendi programme that lasted for about an hour, the sangeet ceremony started.

The entire fort has been decorated with beautiful lights and lights.

Around 50 celebrities having joined the celebrations so far and more are expected to come on Wednesday and Thursday.

--IANS

arc/dpb