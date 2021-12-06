'KatVic' wedding: In a sweet gesture, Vicky sends food packets to paparazzi

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Amid the hullabaloo of his wedding with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's sweet gesture for the paparazzi has won the Internet. The actor sent out food packets prepared by his chef for the mediapersons stationed outside his house.

Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video of the food that was neatly packed in containers. The wedding festivities began last night with a function at Vicky's home for which Katrina and her mom reached Vicky's place.