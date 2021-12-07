'KatVic' wedding: Sisters to attend, but Salman likely to skip it

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) As the suspense surrounding Salman Khan's attendance at the much-hyped wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal grows with every passing minute, the superstar's family is expected to attend the event. Katrina is said to be close to Khan's sisters, Arpita and Alvira.

According to sources close to the family, the two sisters will attend the wedding along with their husbands -- Arpita's husband and 'Antim' star Ayush Sharma and actor-director Atul Agnihotri (Alvira's husband).