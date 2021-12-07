KatVic Wedding: Wedding rituals commence at Fort Barwara

So far, over 50 guests have reached the lavish hotel, which is all decked up for the star-studded wedding.

Jaipur, Dec 7 (IANS) The rituals for the much-anticipated wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got underway on Tuesday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, the venue for the celebrity wedding in Sawai Madhopur district, near here.

Security has been beefed up in and around the wedding venue, and the guests who are coming without authorised stickers on their vehicles are reportedly being sent back by the bouncers from the hotel gate itself. A special code has been allotted to all the guests attending the wedding, which will take place on December 9.

A host of film personalities, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sarvari Bagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, and Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal have marked their presence for the wedding rituals.

The sangeet ceremony has started here. Earlier, mehndi from Rajasthan's Sojat town was applied on Katrina's hands. The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour, following which preparations for the Sangeet ceremony started.

On his arrival at the Jaipur airport, Gurdas Maan dedicated a song to the celebrity couple. Maan was asked if he will perform at the Sangeet ceremony, but he did not respond to the query and moved away with a smile on his face.

